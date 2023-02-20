Charlotte gas prices drop more than 7 cents over previous week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Charlotte fell 7.1 cents over the previous week, sitting at $3.12 as of Monday, officials said.

That’s according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 665 stations.

Gas prices in Charlotte are 6.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand at 30.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, GasBuddy analysts said.

The cheapest station in the city is $2.84 per gallon as of Feb. 19 while the most expensive is $3.39 a gallon, a difference of $.55 per gallon.

Check out the Charlotte area’s lowest gas prices here.

In North Carolina, the average price of a gallon of gas was $3.19, down 5.6 cents from last week’s $3.24 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.

The price of diesel has fallen 6.9 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $4.45 per gallon, analysts said. The national average price of gasoline is unchanged over the last week, averaging $3.37 a gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy.

“Motorists across many areas of the country have seen gas prices inching down for another week, while some states have moved higher. We’ve seen some refinery challenges in pockets of the country, while others are starting the transition to summer gasoline, weighing on prices. For diesel, the outlook remains bright with prices continuing to fall, " said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Oil prices have softened over the last week, helping to limit any upside at the pump, with strong economic data leading to concern that the Fed will continue to use interest rates to slow the economy. This could weaken demand as we head into the peak summer driving season. For diesel, the great news is that the most common price in the U.S. for diesel is now $3.99 per gallon, with average prices continuing to drop. In the next couple of weeks, diesel will finally flip to deflationary compared to a year ago, which is excellent news for the economy.”

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.