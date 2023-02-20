PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Catawba College presents Lullaby of Broadway

By David Whisenant
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:28 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Catawba College’s Shuford School of Performing Arts will present “Lullaby of Broadway” on Sunday, February 26th at 4 pm. The concert is free and open to the public.

The 90-minute choral concert held in Omwake-Dearborn Chapel will feature the 45 voices of The Catawba Singers and soloists from the Music and Theatre departments in selections from Broadway musicals past and present.

Audience members of all ages will recognize popular choral and solo selections from shows such as Mamma Mia, The Little Mermaid, Funny Girl, Cabaret, The Wiz, Hairspray, Newsies, Wicked, and many more.

The multi-media concert presentation is co-directed by Dr. Phillip Burgess, Dean of the Shuford School of Performing Arts, and Mr. Nicholas Fuqua, Visiting Assistant Professor of Musical Theatre.

Mrs. Susan Trivette, Catawba’s collaborative pianist, will be joined by student musicians to provide accompaniment for many of the selections.

