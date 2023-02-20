Carowinds expecting to hire over 300 during job fair

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Carowinds kicked off a big job fair over the weekend and it’s continuing through this week.

They are looking to hire 2,400 people for the park’s 50th Anniversary.

With school being out for Presidents Day Monday, the staff is really hoping to talk to 15-year-olds. Teens who are interested will be able to apply at the employment center.

This year marks 50 years of fun at Carowinds, the park that straddles the North Carolina and South Carolina border.

The job fair began Saturday and ends Friday, Feb. 24. Park staff anticipates they will hire over 300 people during this hiring spree.

Those who want a job at Carowinds can apply online, interview and get hired on the same day.

They are conducting walk-in interviews at the park’s employment center from 3 to 7 p.m. Pay starts at $15 an hour.

The park is hiring for everything from admissions to lifeguards to ride operations to security.

