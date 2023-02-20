PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Cabarrus County seeking input on new nature park in Mt. Pleasant

The 615-acre land parcel was purchased in 2020 from the Conservation Fund.
By David Whisenant
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:24 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County Active Living and Parks (ALP) is calling on residents to share how they’d use a new 615-acre nature park along St. Stephens Church Rd. in Mt. Pleasant.

Community members are invited to a drop-in meeting on February 21, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Mt. Pleasant Senior Center (8615 Park Dr.).

ALP officials and Benesch staff (engineering and design) will be on hand to answer questions and showcase the property through several different maps and imagery of potential activities. Attendees can vote on recreational activities that are most important to them.

The 615-acre land parcel was purchased in 2020 from the Conservation Fund. The property features various types of forested areas (upland depression swamp, dry oak-hickory and pine), along with active farmland.

For additional information, call 704-920-3484. View a video compilation of the park area at https://youtu.be/Z5O3Wfcp5Io.

