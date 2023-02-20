PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
17-year-old killed in drive-by shooting in northwest Charlotte, police say

The incident happened on Lynn Street, not far from Freedom Drive, on Sunday afternoon.
Officers said the victim was found with a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital by Medic where they later died.
By WBTV Web Staff and Erica Lunsford
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a deadly drive-by shooting in northwest Charlotte on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the shooting happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Lynn Street in the Ravenwood Hills neighborhood, which is just off Freedom Drive.

Officers said the victim was found with a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital by Medic where they later died.

The victim, who police identified as a 17-year-old boy, was hit by gunfire after a vehicle drove by and fired into a group of people standing outside.

Faace Vinson said he was nearby in the Ravenwood Hills complex when the drive-by happened.

“I heard somebody hollering so we ran up there and the young man had been shot. So we sat up there and was trying to talk to him, to keep him with us and he ended up taking his last breath,” Vinson said.

Vinson said it is sad that fatal shootings like these are being called normal. He believes the change in gun violence has to start within the community itself.

“It’s rough, you know. Come up in April will be three years since my son passed from gun violence. He was 17 at the time. Just seeing so many young people in the community dying, you know, over the violence is senseless. It’s something that us as a community need to do. We need to quit going to the lawmakers and trying to have the lawmakers pass this law and pass that law. Us as a community have to step up and start talking to our young people,” said Vinson.

Police do not currently have the make or model of the suspect vehicle.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

An investigation into the incident remains active and in its early stages.

