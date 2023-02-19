PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Woman dies after falling off Disneyland parking structure

Police found an adult woman on the ground at the Mickey and Friends parking structure. She was...
Police found an adult woman on the ground at the Mickey and Friends parking structure. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 5:56 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Police are investigating after a woman fell to her death at Disneyland.

Anaheim Police, Fire and Rescue responded to the Mickey and Friends parking structure at Disneyland Saturday night.

Officers found an adult woman on the ground. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police say they’re investigating the circumstances surrounding the woman’s fall.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Jacobs, left, and Kellie Pickler arrive at the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center on...
Police: Kyle Jacobs, country singer Kellie Pickler’s husband, found dead in home
Hunter Chase Nance
Deputies: China Grove man kidnapped woman with intention of killing ‘for the thrill’
Brandon Dale Bowers, 29, of Locust, was charged.
Deputies: Woman caught siphoning diesel fuel, accomplice caught hiding in the woods
Mayor Vi Lyles said acts of violence are "unacceptable and have no place in Charlotte."
Charlotte mayor releases statement after most recent homicide, calls violence ‘unacceptable’
Ten people were injured in a crash on Brookshire Boulevard on Friday evening.
10 hurt in crash on Brookshire Boulevard in northwest Charlotte, 2 seriously injured

Latest News

Search teams recovered the body of 31-year-old Christian Atsu, a Ghana international soccer...
Turkey quake: Ghana soccer star found dead under rubble
Vice President Kamala Harris insisted that “justice must be served” to the perpetrators while...
US declares Russia committed crimes against humanity in Ukraine war
An Amber Alert for 14-year-old Julia Ashcroft, of Atkins, Virginia, has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled after Va. teen found safe
FILE - Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at...
Report: California bishop found dead of gunshot wound