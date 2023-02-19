PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Warm up on the way ahead of mostly dry week

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Get ready for a stretch of unseasonably warm weather this week!

  • Today: Partly sunny, mild.
  • Monday: Sun and clouds, warmer afternoon.
  • Tuesday: Scattered showers, warm.

Today will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy but with warm, south to southwesterly winds high temperatures will climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s. The cloud cover will stick around for tonight and allow temperatures to only drop into the 40s.

Precipitation chances over the next week.
Precipitation chances over the next week.(WBTV First Alert Weather)

Our warming trend will continue Monday with partly sunny and breezy conditions.

Monday’s highs will range from the upper 60s to lower 70s.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, a cold front will stall to our north and bring a chance for some widely scattered showers otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday looks to be the warmest day of the week with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Friday looks partly cloudy and slightly cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Next weekend still looks mild.

There will be a slight chance for some isolated showers on Saturday otherwise expect partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s. Sunday looks partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

