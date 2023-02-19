Group demands justice for Shanquella Robinson, mails letters to Mexican authorities

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Nearly four months since the death of Shanquella Robinson, the push for answers continue.

Saturday, dozens came to Little Rock A.M.E. Zion Church in Charlotte to stuff pink envelopes with hand-written letters.

The destination: delivery to the Mexican government.

”I just want to do whatever I can do to put pressure on whoever needs to pressure to get something done,” Rhonda Holmes said. “Because it’s been four months now. Why are we still here? Why have nothing been done? You know, her life mattered.”

Shanquella’s mom and sister in the front of the march as they chant, “No justice, no peace, arrest the #Cabo6!” #ShanquellaRobinson @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/cEw9mPkDSq — Brandon Hamilton (@BHAMonTV) February 18, 2023

One by one, each letter was folded.

“It’s been four months and we have we cannot let this people forget this. We need to keep talking about Shanquella Robinson,” Mecklenburg County Commissioner Pat Cotham said.

The goal of sending messages to the Mexican government, supporters said, is to keep pressure on authorities to make an arrest.

Robinson died in Cabo, Mexico, on Oct. 29. The Mexican government has issued an arrest warrant for a “direct aggressor” on the trip, but no one has been arrested with Mexican authorities claiming they’re working with U.S. officials.

The FBI’s independent investigation is also ongoing.

“Every time they see a pink envelope, they’re gonna know that we’re trying to put pressure on them to execute the warrants to lock up these individuals, been almost four months, the mother and family needs closure,” activist John Barnett said.

From the church, supporters marched to the post office on North McDowell Street to send off the letters.

As they put each envelope in the drop off box, Robinson’s name echoed as they called for justice.

“Appreciate that to deepest of my heart. I don’t take nobody kindness for their weakness. That lets me know everybody out here love the Lord and they know about praying, they know praying works,” Shanquella’s father, Bernard Robinson, said.

He said his faith is keeping him and God is guiding his path.

“I’m on God’s time, that’s how I’m standing. I’m on God time,” he said. “He fights everybody battle, he says you vengeance is his. I’m going to stick on his word.”

