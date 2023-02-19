PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Group demands justice for Shanquella Robinson, mails letters to Mexican authorities

Four months after Robinson died, a Mexican arrest warrant remains unserved.
Four months after Robinson died, a Mexican arrest warrant remains unserved.
By Brandon Hamilton
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Nearly four months since the death of Shanquella Robinson, the push for answers continue.

Saturday, dozens came to Little Rock A.M.E. Zion Church in Charlotte to stuff pink envelopes with hand-written letters.

The destination: delivery to the Mexican government.

”I just want to do whatever I can do to put pressure on whoever needs to pressure to get something done,” Rhonda Holmes said. “Because it’s been four months now. Why are we still here? Why have nothing been done? You know, her life mattered.”

One by one, each letter was folded.

“It’s been four months and we have we cannot let this people forget this. We need to keep talking about Shanquella Robinson,” Mecklenburg County Commissioner Pat Cotham said.

The goal of sending messages to the Mexican government, supporters said, is to keep pressure on authorities to make an arrest.

Robinson died in Cabo, Mexico, on Oct. 29. The Mexican government has issued an arrest warrant for a “direct aggressor” on the trip, but no one has been arrested with Mexican authorities claiming they’re working with U.S. officials.

The FBI’s independent investigation is also ongoing.

Also Read: Months later, the push for answers around Shanquella Robinson’s death continues

“Every time they see a pink envelope, they’re gonna know that we’re trying to put pressure on them to execute the warrants to lock up these individuals, been almost four months, the mother and family needs closure,” activist John Barnett said.

From the church, supporters marched to the post office on North McDowell Street to send off the letters.

As they put each envelope in the drop off box, Robinson’s name echoed as they called for justice.

“Appreciate that to deepest of my heart. I don’t take nobody kindness for their weakness. That lets me know everybody out here love the Lord and they know about praying, they know praying works,” Shanquella’s father, Bernard Robinson, said.

He said his faith is keeping him and God is guiding his path.

“I’m on God’s time, that’s how I’m standing. I’m on God time,” he said. “He fights everybody battle, he says you vengeance is his. I’m going to stick on his word.”

Related: Charlotte continues to rally around, fight for family of Shanquella Robinson

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunter Chase Nance
Deputies: China Grove man kidnapped woman with intention of killing ‘for the thrill’
Kyle Jacobs, left, and Kellie Pickler arrive at the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center on...
Police: Kyle Jacobs, country singer Kellie Pickler’s husband, found dead in home
Brandon Dale Bowers, 29, of Locust, was charged.
Deputies: Woman caught siphoning diesel fuel, accomplice caught hiding in the woods
The three-story home was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning.
9 displaced from large residential fire in Rowan County
Mayor Vi Lyles said acts of violence are "unacceptable and have no place in Charlotte."
Charlotte mayor releases statement after most recent homicide, calls violence ‘unacceptable’

Latest News

Group demands justice for Shanquella Robinson, letters mailed to Mexican authorities
Group demands justice for Shanquella Robinson, letters mailed to Mexican authorities
Davidson police seeking help finding vandalism suspects
Davidson police seeking help finding vandalism suspects
Charlotte mayor releases statement after most recent homicide, calls violence ‘unacceptable’
Police are investigating a homicide in northwest Charlotte on Sunday afternoon.
CMPD investigating deadly drive-by shooting in northwest Charlotte, 17-year-old killed