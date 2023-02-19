Police, fire marshal investigating intentionally-set house fire in Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities are investigating after a house fire that is believed to have been intentionally set on Saturday night.

According to officials, the fire was started at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Brawley School Road, just across the street from Carson Creek School.

Once at the scene, firefighters found the single-story home fully-involved with flames.

Firefighters began defensive operations and were able to bring the fire under control within two hours of arrival.

Investigators found that the home was vacant and determined that the fire had been intentionally set.

After the initial investigation, six people were identified as being responsible for the fire.

The Mooresville Fire Marshal’s Office and the Mooresville Police Department are continuing to investigate.

