PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Police, fire marshal investigating intentionally-set house fire in Mooresville

Officials said six suspects have been identified as responsible for the incident.
Firefighters responded to an intentionally-set house fire in Mooresville on Saturday night.
Firefighters responded to an intentionally-set house fire in Mooresville on Saturday night.(City of Mooresville)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities are investigating after a house fire that is believed to have been intentionally set on Saturday night.

According to officials, the fire was started at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Brawley School Road, just across the street from Carson Creek School.

Once at the scene, firefighters found the single-story home fully-involved with flames.

Firefighters began defensive operations and were able to bring the fire under control within two hours of arrival.

Investigators found that the home was vacant and determined that the fire had been intentionally set.

After the initial investigation, six people were identified as being responsible for the fire.

The Mooresville Fire Marshal’s Office and the Mooresville Police Department are continuing to investigate.

Related: Charlotte family loses everything, fortunate to be alive after arson fire

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunter Chase Nance
Deputies: China Grove man kidnapped woman with intention of killing ‘for the thrill’
Kyle Jacobs, left, and Kellie Pickler arrive at the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center on...
Police: Kyle Jacobs, country singer Kellie Pickler’s husband, found dead in home
Brandon Dale Bowers, 29, of Locust, was charged.
Deputies: Woman caught siphoning diesel fuel, accomplice caught hiding in the woods
Mayor Vi Lyles said acts of violence are "unacceptable and have no place in Charlotte."
Charlotte mayor releases statement after most recent homicide, calls violence ‘unacceptable’
The three-story home was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning.
9 displaced from large residential fire in Rowan County

Latest News

Group demands justice for Shanquella Robinson, letters mailed to Mexican authorities
Group demands justice for Shanquella Robinson, letters mailed to Mexican authorities
Charlotte mayor releases statement after most recent homicide, calls violence ‘unacceptable’
Davidson police seeking help finding vandalism suspects
Davidson police seeking help finding vandalism suspects
Firefighters rescued six people from a stuck elevator at a hotel in Charlotte early Sunday...
Firefighters rescue 6 people trapped in elevator at wedding party in uptown Charlotte