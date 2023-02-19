PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Duke rolls to 77-55 victory over Syracuse

Syracuse center Jesse Edwards, center, has the ball blocked by Duke center Kyle Filipowski (30)...
Syracuse center Jesse Edwards, center, has the ball blocked by Duke center Kyle Filipowski (30) as Duke center Ryan Young (15) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 10:23 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Filipowski had 14 points and 12 rebounds, Jeremy Roach scored 17 points and Duke beat Syracuse 77-55 on Saturday.

Filipowski collected the 12th double-double of his freshman season and Duke (19-9, 10-6 ACC) made 12 of 25 from 3-point range in winning its second straight. Dariq Whitehead made 4 of 6 from the arc and scored 14 points. The Blue Devils hit 13 of 26 3-point attempts, shot 55% overall and outrebounded the Orange 38-25.

Joe Girard scored 21 points with four 3-pointers for Syracuse (17-10, 10-6), which had a three-game win streak snapped. Judah Mintz added 18 points.

The largest crowd to see a college basketball this season — 31,063, including Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin — witnessed Duke’s eighth straight win in the series and fourth in a row at Syracuse.

Duke maintained a double-digit lead throughout the second half after leading by 13 at halftime. Roach’s 3-pointer with six minutes left made it a 21-point lead and the Blue Devils would go up by as many as 24.

Duke’s Jacob Grandison hit a 3-pointer for his only points, breaking a tie to begin a 21-2 run that included five 3s before Syracuse finished the first half with six points to make it 40-27.

Duke is host to Louisville on Monday. Syracuse is at Clemson on Wednesday.

