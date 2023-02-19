Davidson Police searching for person who shot out several car windows with BB gun

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Davidson Police Department is looking for a person, or group of people, responsible for shattering several car windows by shooting them out with what they believe was an air gun or BB gun.

The department said a number of acts of vandalism took place between 1-5 a.m. on Feb. 15 and Feb. 16.

Officers responded to several homes along Pine Road and Avinger Road, as well as in the McConnell and St. Albans neighborhoods.

Paul and Beth Gibbs said they frequently walk around Pine and Avinger road with their dog, Dash. They were caught off guard to hear about the news of the vandalism.

“We didn’t know it was BB guns,” the Gibbs’ said. “We just heard that seven cars had their windshields or their driver-side windows broken.”

Nanette Watson who lives near the intersection says she was surprised by the information as well.

“I’m just very shocked,” she said. “I think that more so in a big city like the Charlotte area, but we’ve never had anything happen and I feel very safe in this neighborhood.”

Police are asking for members of the Davidson community to review any home security videos that could help them track down the individuals accountable.

Anyone who believes they have information that can help are encouraged to reach out to policeinfo@townofdavidson.org.

Related: Man charged after Tesla camera records car being keyed in Pineville parking lot

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.