CMPD investigating deadly drive-by shooting in northwest Charlotte, 17-year-old killed

The incident happened on Lynn Street, not far from Freedom Drive, on Sunday afternoon.
Police are investigating a homicide in northwest Charlotte on Sunday afternoon.
Police are investigating a homicide in northwest Charlotte on Sunday afternoon.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is investigating a deadly drive-by shooting in northwest Charlotte on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the incident happened shortly before 4 p.m. in the 900 block of Lynn Street in the Ravenwood Hills neighborhood, which is just off of Freedom Drive.

Officers said the victim was found with a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital by Medic where they later died.

The victim, who police identified as a 17-year-old, was hit by gunfire after a vehicle drove by and fired into a group of people standing outside.

Police do not currently have a make or model of the suspect vehicle.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

An investigation into the incident remains active and is its early stages.

