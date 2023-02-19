PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

1 dead, 10 injured in two Memphis shootings, police say

The Memphis Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left several injured and...
The Memphis Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left several injured and one person dead.(Source: Gray News)
By Amanda Alvarado and Tylen Daniels
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 9:47 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left one person dead and 10 others injured, WMC reports.

Police responded to a shooting at Live Lounge at 1482 Shelby Drive around 12:45 a.m. Sunday. Authorities say when they arrived, two victims were taken to Regional One hospital in critical condition.

While at the scene, officers were notified of another shooting at Shelby Drive and Boeingshire Drive.

When officers arrived, a man was pronounced dead on the scene and three other victims were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police believe the shootings are connected and say in total, 10 people were injured and one is dead.

There is no information about the suspect at this time.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunter Chase Nance
Deputies: China Grove man kidnapped woman with intention of killing ‘for the thrill’
Kyle Jacobs, left, and Kellie Pickler arrive at the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center on...
Police: Kyle Jacobs, country singer Kellie Pickler’s husband, found dead in home
Brandon Dale Bowers, 29, of Locust, was charged.
Deputies: Woman caught siphoning diesel fuel, accomplice caught hiding in the woods
Mayor Vi Lyles said acts of violence are "unacceptable and have no place in Charlotte."
Charlotte mayor releases statement after most recent homicide, calls violence ‘unacceptable’
The three-story home was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning.
9 displaced from large residential fire in Rowan County

Latest News

Group demands justice for Shanquella Robinson, letters mailed to Mexican authorities
Group demands justice for Shanquella Robinson, letters mailed to Mexican authorities
Charlotte mayor releases statement after most recent homicide, calls violence ‘unacceptable’
Davidson police seeking help finding vandalism suspects
Davidson police seeking help finding vandalism suspects
Authorities say three teenage girls, including one who was pregnant, were fatally shot by a man...
Three teenage girls and gunman dead in Texas shooting
Reynaldo Gonzalez cries while remembering his daughter Nohemi Gonzalez, who was killed by...
Supreme Court weighs liability shield for internet giants