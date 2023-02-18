PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Low-magnitude earthquake reported in Chesterfield County

The reported quake had a magnitude of 2.4, according to the USGS.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JEFFERSON, S.C. (WBTV) - A low-magnitude earthquake was reported in Chesterfield County on Friday evening.

The 2.4-magnitude quake happened northwest of Jefferson at 7:42 p.m., about two miles below the surface of the earth.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), light shaking could be felt in surrounding areas.

The USGS initially reported the quake as having a magnitude of 3.1, but it was downgraded shortly after.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

The S.C. Emergency Management Division asked that anyone who felt the earthquake avoid calling 911 unless there is an emergency.

