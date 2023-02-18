Gaston County resident asking for community’s help to restore historic Black schoolhouse

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Tucked away in the Cramerton, is a piece of Black history and culture that has been standing for nearly a century. It’s known as the Historic Baltimore Village School.

For Gaston County’s Fred Glenn, the wooden schoolhouse has a unique place in his heart.

“This is not a replica, this is the real deal,” he said. “It was a school in which my mother and my aunt went to back in the 1930s. It was built by Stuart Cramer in 1925, I believe, and it served as an education building for African-American students back in the 1920s up until the 1950s.”

Glenn said he and his wife bought the one-room school in 2003, after hearing the town’s plans for it.

“I heard about them burning the school and I decided, my wife and I, decided to buy it. This is the only one left. Out of seven one-room African-American schools in Gaston County, this is the only one left intact today,” Glenn said.

Not only is Glenn hoping to preserve the school, but he and the Baltimore Village School Board of Directors are also planning to restore the building to educate the community once again.

“The future plan is to turn it into a museum, a gathering place where you are able to teach a computer class or yoga, and for kids to appreciate the education they are getting today, according to how our education was 100 years ago,” he said.

Glenn said he and the school board are now fundraising in order to bring these plans to life.

“We got some grants, we’re applying for more grants and we’re reaching out to the community to help us with donations,” he said. “We have a fundraiser going on now and we’re reaching out to the community to help us to preserve this piece of jewel.”

To find out more information about the Historic Baltimore Village School restoration and how to donate, click here.

