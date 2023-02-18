PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Gas station shooting injures 9 juveniles in Georgia

Police responded to a shooting at a gas station in Columbus, Georgia, that left nine juveniles...
Police responded to a shooting at a gas station in Columbus, Georgia, that left nine juveniles injured.(Tony Webster / CC BY 2.0)
By Jessie Gibson and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM/Gray News) - Nine juveniles were injured in a late-night shooting Friday at a gas station in Columbus Georgia.

According to the Columbus Police Department, a unit was dispatched at about 10:11 p.m. to a Shell Gas Station in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered several gunshot victims and a large group of people. Authorities say nine victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at local hospitals.

Police said all of the victims are under the age of 18, with the youngest being a 5-year-old boy and the eldest a 17-year-old boy. The other victims include a 12-year-old boy, a 13-year-old boy, a 14-year-old boy and two 15-year-old boys. Two 13-year-old girls were also injured in the shooting.

Their identities have not been released at this time.

Members of the Columbus Police Department’s Robbery and Assault Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. During a press conference Saturday afternoon, Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon said investigators are speaking to witnesses, some of whom are cooperating, while others are not.

Blackmon said that based on officers’ preliminary investigation, they believe an altercation took place at a party nearby that moved to the gas station and led to the shooting.

“We’re committed to ensure that we find the person or person that are responsible for this senseless crime,” Blackmon said.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Copyright 2023 WTVM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunter Chase Nance
Deputies: China Grove man kidnapped woman with intention of killing ‘for the thrill’
The Palisades lies within two of the closest evacuation zones for the Catawba Nuclear Station....
Homeowners vs Developers: The fight for HOA control in North Carolina
Brandon Dale Bowers, 29, of Locust, was charged.
Deputies: Woman caught siphoning diesel fuel, accomplice caught hiding in the woods
Ten people were injured in a crash on Brookshire Boulevard on Friday evening.
10 hurt in crash on Brookshire Boulevard in northwest Charlotte, 2 seriously injured
Kyle Jacobs, left, and Kellie Pickler arrive at the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center on...
Police: Kyle Jacobs, country singer Kellie Pickler’s husband, found dead in home

Latest News

James w. Parrillo Jr. faces a string of charge, including first-degree kidnapping,...
Woman escapes alleged kidnapper after ‘year-long nightmare,’ officials say
West Virginia authorities say a baby has died after being swept away by floodwaters.
Infant found dead in car seat after vehicle swept away by floodwaters, authorities say
A small power outage at New York's JFK Airport caused big problems for travelers Friday. (WCBS)
Kennedy Airport fixes power outage that canceled flights
Mecklenburg EMTs rescued a dog that had been hit by a car.
EMTs rescue dog after being hit by car in Mecklenburg County