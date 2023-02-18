‘Don’t let my daughter’s case go cold’: Man arrested two years after deadly drive-by shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Nearly two years after losing their daughter, LaSonya and Keita Moore finally have some sense of justice.

On Thursday night, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested 20-year-old Kymani David Bishop for the murder of Sherlyn Alicia Drew, who was only 21 years old. The arrest comes almost 21 months after Drew was killed on May 31, 2021.

LaSonya Moore said at times it was difficult to hold out for hope that justice would be served after so long, and while Bishop’s arrest brings some sense of closure, it also brings back a lot of the pain she has felt since her child was killed.

“My only prayer was, ‘please don’t let my daughter’s case go cold,’” she said. “I was a ball of emotion. I’m still a ball of emotion. This is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do in my life.”

Drew’s parents said that despite justice being served, it doesn’t take away the emotions, nor does it bring back their daughter.

“Regardless of what happens now, when we sit at that dinner table, she’s not gonna be there,” Keita Moore, Drew’s stepfather, said.

Now that their daughter’s killer is behind bars, the Moores have a message for Bishop, the man who police now believe are responsible for peppering Drew’s home with 26 bullets during the drive-by shooting that ultimately took her life.

“You have no idea the hurt that you caused my family,” LaSonya said. “I hope he lives with that hurt, like you wake up every single day, seeing the faces of the people that you hurt. I hope he never have a peaceful night sleep.”

After two years of tragedy and grief, the family can continue their pursuit of justice, now with one big step out of the way.

Through it all though, LaSonya said she’s grateful for the support she has received over the past almost two years.

“I mean that’s all I can do is to keep going,” she said. “I am so, so, so grateful for my support system. It’s just been amazing. And I’m still standing.”

Bishop is being charged with murder and discharge of a firearm into an occupied property.

He remains in custody on a $600,000 bond.

Related: Arrest made in 2021 north Charlotte homicide

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.