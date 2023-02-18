PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Dog rescued by EMTs after being hit by car in Mecklenburg County

By Skye Adair
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A lucky dog was rescued by a Mecklenburg EMS crew after it was hit by a car, the agency said.

EMTs Adamo and Venetia found him lying on the side of the road and began administering aid.

Fortunately, the dog had no life-threating injuries, but was given oxygen at the scene.

His parents were contacted, and they took him to the vet for further care.

