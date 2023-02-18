PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Customers take down man entering bar with shotgun, sheriff’s office says

Authorities say customers acted quickly when a man walked into a bar armed with a gun. (Source: KPTV)
By KPTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROUTDALE, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Customers at an Oregon bar jumped into action when they saw an armed man enter.

According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Skyland Pub on South Troutdale Road Thursday night regarding a disturbance.

The sheriff’s office said a man had entered the bar holding a shotgun and two customers inside the bar confronted him.

Authorities said the two patrons were able to disarm the man by grabbing the shotgun and using it to hit him in the face.

Some of the customers inside the bar exited while others reportedly tackled the suspect and held him down until deputies arrived.

Authorities identified the armed man as 39-year-old Arturo Michel-Apolinar. According to witnesses, he was visibly intoxicated that evening.

Deputies said they recovered a shotgun at the scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, the 39-year-old is facing charges that include menacing and unlawful use of a weapon.

The suspect was the only injured person in the incident, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunter Chase Nance
Deputies: China Grove man kidnapped woman with intention of killing ‘for the thrill’
Authorities say a 47-year-old high school teacher was killed in a head-on crash in Missouri on...
High school teacher of 20-plus years dies in head-on collision: ‘Truly a sad day’
The Palisades lies within two of the closest evacuation zones for the Catawba Nuclear Station....
Homeowners vs Developers: The fight for HOA control in North Carolina
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
Several local law enforcement agencies are set to host events for National Night Out on...
Gastonia motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead

Latest News

Sherlyn Drew was killed during a drive-by shooting in Charlotte in May 2021.
‘Don’t let my daughter’s case go cold’: Man arrested two years after deadly drive-by shooting
The area of Arkabutla where multiple people were shot.
Authorities: 6 killed in shootings in Mississippi; suspect in custody
A 12-year-old boy collapsed and died during football practice in New Jersey.
Boy, 12, dies after collapsing during football practice, family says
Kyle Jacobs, left, and Kellie Pickler arrive at the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center on...
Police: Kyle Jacobs, country singer Kellie Pickler’s husband, found dead in home
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina...
Donald Trump to visit East Palestine, Ohio, after toxic train derailment, son says