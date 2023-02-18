Chilly temperatures roll in for the weekend ahead of warm up next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We have one more evening of chilly temperatures in the forecast before the unseasonably warm weather returns.

Today: Sunny, cool.

Sunday: Partly sunny, mild.

Monday: Sun and clouds, warmer afternoon.

After a cold start to the morning, we will warm into the 50s this afternoon. Tonight, stays chilly and dry with lows in the low to mid 30s.

Saturday's high temperatures (WBTV First Alert Weather)

High pressure slides farther east on Sunday. We’ll remain dry but there will be more cloud cover in the afternoon; expect highs in the lower 60s.

Monday starts out chilly but with some sunshine, highs will warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, a weak disturbance will give us a chance for some widely scattered showers otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Next Thursday looks to be the warmest day of the week with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Friday looks partly cloudy and slightly cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

