Charlotte mayor releases statement after most recent homicide, calls violence ‘unacceptable’

By WBTV’s count, at least 15 homicides have already occurred in the city this year.
Mayor Vi Lyles said acts of violence are "unacceptable and have no place in Charlotte."
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mayor Vi Lyles released a statement Saturday morning on social media, saying she is “deeply troubled and saddened at the homicides that have been occurring in our city,” a day after the most recent killing in Charlotte.

According to WBTV’s count, at least 15 homicides have already occurred in the city of Charlotte in 2023, up from nine at this same time last year.

Dating back to last Sunday, there have been at least nine shootings in Charlotte, four of which have been deadly.

In 2022, a total of 110 homicides occurred, up from 98 in 2021.

This year, at the current pace of 15 homicides in 49 days, Charlotte is on track for 112.

Lyles said in her statement that “our law enforcement officials are working diligently to investigate each incident and hold those responsible accountable.”

She also added that the city will continue to work with partners and programs to cut down on the amount of violence in Charlotte, and to create a community where “every individual feels valued, respected and protected.”

The mayor’s full statement can be read below:

“I am deeply troubled and saddened at the homicides that have been occurring in our city. My heart goes out to the families and loved ones of the victims, and I want them to know our community stands with them during this difficult time.

I assure you our law enforcement officials are working diligently to investigate each incident and hold those responsible accountable. These senseless acts of violence are unacceptable and have no place in Charlotte.

The city will continue to work with our partners in the community and expand programs such as Alternatives to Violence to create a safe and secure community for all, where every individual feels valued, respected and protected.”

Related: Overall crime in Charlotte up 3% in 2022, violent crime down 5%, CMPD says

