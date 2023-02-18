Belmont Abbey College announces $100 million development plan

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Belmont Abbey College announced a massive $100 million development plan on Saturday, which will fund physical and academic improvements at the school.

Nicknamed the ‘Made True’ campaign, $72 million have already been secured by donors to go toward the plan.

The school said the money will be allotted for and used for the following projects:

$15 million to help build a new monastery and performing arts center, as well as launch career and family programs aimed at building religious freedom. The funding is intended to act as seed money to prompt partnerships, naming opportunities, and contributions beyond the campaign to bring the two high-profile buildings to fruition.

$30 million to fund new academic programs in nursing, public policy, and finance, increased advocacy for religious freedom, and enhancements to its successful Belmont House in Washington, D.C.

$55 million to boost the college’s endowment and reduce, with the intent of eventually eliminating, federal aid, as well as to provide additional financial resources.

“This is one of the biggest events in the college’s history,” Benedictine Abbot Placid Solari, who serves as chancellor of the school, said. “We are humbled and grateful for the extraordinary support we have received through the silent phase of the campaign.”

Rendering of a new Belmont Abbey College performing arts center. (Belmont Abbey)

College leaders will present the plan to community and civic leaders on Saturday night in uptown Charlotte.

The latest development plan comes after the college agreed to a deal with CaroMont Health to build a hospital on the campus along Interstate 85.

The college is constructing two new residence halls, a sports complex, and is making improvements to the science and nursing centers to accommodate growth and enhance the student experience.

According to the school, the new buildings are designed to blend in with the existing architecture and setting.

The new performing arts center will give The Abbey Players, the oldest performing arts group in North Carolina, an elegant new venue that can host larger audiences and can be used by the local community for events and performances.

School officials said the existing monastery will be serve a repurposed use following the completion of a new one.

