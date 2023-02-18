PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
9 displaced from large residential fire in Rowan County

Three-story home destroyed by fire in northwestern Rowan
The three-story home was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning.
The three-story home was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning.(American Red Cross)
By David Whisenant
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 7:39 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Greater Carolinas Chapter of the American Red Cross is providing help to 9 people who were displaced due a large residential fire in Rowan County.

The fire was reported just after 5:00 a.m. on Saturday in the 700 block of Mount Vernon Road, just off Cool Springs Road in northwestern Rowan County.

A three story residential structure was reported to be on fire. Flames and smoke were coming from the home when firefighters arrived. The Scotch-Irish Fire Department was assisted by other departments in fighting the fire.

No injuries were reported. 9 people were displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

