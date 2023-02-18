10 hurt in crash on Brookshire Boulevard in northwest Charlotte, 2 seriously injured

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Ten people were hurt in a crash in northwest Charlotte on Friday evening.

According to Medic, the crash happened on the inbound side of Brookshire Boulevard near Idaho Drive.

Eight people suffered minor injuries, while two others were seriously injured.

Medic had to bring out its mass-casualty bus to transport several of the patients.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

