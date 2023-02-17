Woman cleared of extra rent charge after bullet tears through apartment, nearly hits 10-year-old

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A bullet flew through the south Charlotte apartment of a mother and CMS teacher recently, nearly hitting her 10-year-old daughter. She instantly moved out, citing safety reasons.

Now, after moving out, Niki Londre said the apartment complex wants her to pay rent, saying she didn’t give enough notice.

Londre said the incident happened last August when a bullet went into her daughter’s bedroom.

“I just got in the car and just cried. I was scared, shaking,” she said. “The bullet landing right at the base of the chair she [her daughter] was sitting in. She had sheetrock on her head from the bullet flying through.”

According to a police report, the bullet was from a neighbor at the Crossing at Quail Hollow complex.

Londre said she called her parents, had them come help her and her daughter pack, and left the apartment that night. They moved all of their belongings from the apartment within the next week.

Months later, she got a bill from the apartment complex for nearly $1,600.

Londre said she notified management soon after the incident that they were moving, but the company still charged her rent for the month of September because she did not give a 30-day notice.

“I said after the situation that happened, ‘that’s ridiculous. I’m not safe, I don’t feel safe, and my daughter doesn’t feel safe,’ most importantly,” she said.

Isaac Sturgill, the housing practice group manager for Legal Aid N.C., shared his thoughts on the complex’s actions.

“The landlord can charge them some type of penalty for the time that it takes them to rent them to another family,” he said. “It doesn’t mean it’s the right thing to do, but it may not be illegal for a landlord to do that.”

Sturgill said the main reasons you can legally break your lease are if you’re in a domestic violence situation, if you’re deployed in the military, or if you’re in an apartment where they’re not making repairs.

Despite the obvious safety concerns, such as the incident Londre dealt with, he said crime occurring on a property typically isn’t a reason a tenant can break their lease early.

WBTV reached out to apartment management regarding questions about Londre’s situation, and while they initially didn’t get back directly, Londre did say that management called her and that she is no longer being charged the extra month’s rent.

The apartment’s management team later got back to WBTV, saying Londre’s issue had “been corrected and resolved.”

