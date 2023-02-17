PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Woman caught siphoning diesel fuel, accomplice caught hiding in the woods, according to deputies

Brandon Dale Bowers, 29, of Locust, was charged.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office and a Salisbury Police officer foiled a series of crimes they say were taking place on Stokes Ferry Road on Thursday.

According to the report, deputies responded to the 8800 block of Stokes Ferry Rd. in reference to a larceny in progress. When they arrived, they found Chasity Street from Locust.

Deputies say Street was inside of a vehicle that was actively siphoning diesel fuel from a piece of logging equipment located at the site. Street was detained and a meth pipe was located on her person.

Two bags of methamphetamine weighing approximately two grams were found inside the vehicle, according to investigators.

As deputies continued to search, they found another suspect hiding in the woods. This suspect was identified as Brandon Bowers, also of Locust.

A third suspect was identified but not located at the scene. Warrants will be obtained for that person, deputies said.

Continuing the investigation, deputies found that 150 gallons of diesel fuel had been stolen from multiple pieces of logging equipment. Several logging machines had been broken into during the incident.

Street was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bowers was charged with felony breaking and entering to a motor vehicle and felony larceny after breaking and entering.

Deputies Sgt. Ashby, Johnson, and Hodges, along with Salisbury Police officer Shue investigated the case, according to the Rowan Sheriff’s Office.

