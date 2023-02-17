PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Tractor-trailer driver fled from deputies, damaged multiple cars, Boone police said

Tobias Marquell Jones
Tobias Marquell Jones(Boone Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - Nine vehicles were seriously damaged while Boone police say a man fled from officers while driving a tractor-trailer.

Officers say they responded shortly after 7:35 p.m. Thursday to East King Street for two crashes involving a 2021 Freightliner tractor-trailer. Eastbound lanes were shut down for about 45 minutes during the investigation into the crash.

[Read also: Man driving tractor leads Boone Police on miles-long chase, hitting multiple vehicles and a church]

The first happened when the tractor-trailer was making a right turn from NC Highway 105 Extension but traveled left of center, police say.

After hitting multiple cars, the driver, Tobias Marquell Jones of Atlanta, kept going toward Jefferson Road.

Watauga County deputies saw the first crash and say they tried to stop the tractor-trailer, but Jones failed to stop.

He then kept heading east and crashed into multiple cars at the intersection of East King Street and Jefferson Road, deputies say.

Jones was taken into custody after the second crash.

Police said only minor injuries were reported, but nine vehicles had extensive damage – including the tractor-trailer.

Jones was charged with driving while impaired, resisting an officer, failure to heed lights and sirens, hit and run, and careless and reckless driving.

He was placed under a $10,000 secured bond.

