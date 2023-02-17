Saturday will start cold before ushering in warming trend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a rainy start this morning, drier conditions will prevail for the rest of the day.

Today: Cloudy, mild

Saturday: Freezing start, sunny and cool

Sunday: More clouds, dry and mild

Rain chances will be ending quickly for the early afternoon as a cold front moves in with wind gusts of 25 miles per hour. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 60s with temperatures dropping quickly by Saturday morning into the upper 20s.

Snow flurries are possible in the mountains as temperatures drop!

Tonight's low temperatures (First Alert Weather)

After a freezing start to Saturday, sunshine is back in the forecast with high temperatures in the middle 50s. Overnight, temperatures will fall to the low 30s.

There will be more clouds for Sunday, but overall will be a nice day with dry conditions and afternoon temperatures in the 60s.

The warming trend continue into next week with 70 degrees for Monday and near 80 degrees by Thursday!

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

