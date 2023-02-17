PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Saturday will start cold before ushering in warming trend

Drier conditions are expected through the afternoon.
High temperatures this week
High temperatures this week(First Alert Weather)
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a rainy start this morning, drier conditions will prevail for the rest of the day.

  • Today: Cloudy, mild
  • Saturday: Freezing start, sunny and cool
  • Sunday: More clouds, dry and mild

Rain chances will be ending quickly for the early afternoon as a cold front moves in with wind gusts of 25 miles per hour. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 60s with temperatures dropping quickly by Saturday morning into the upper 20s.

Snow flurries are possible in the mountains as temperatures drop!

Tonight's low temperatures
Tonight's low temperatures(First Alert Weather)

After a freezing start to Saturday, sunshine is back in the forecast with high temperatures in the middle 50s. Overnight, temperatures will fall to the low 30s.

There will be more clouds for Sunday, but overall will be a nice day with dry conditions and afternoon temperatures in the 60s.

The warming trend continue into next week with 70 degrees for Monday and near 80 degrees by Thursday!

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

