PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Salisbury Police neighborhood group meetings resume

SNAG meetings had been suspended since the start of the pandemic.
SNAG meetings had been suspended since the start of the pandemic.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury Police Department (SPD) will resume its Salisbury Neighborhood Action Group (SNAG) meetings beginning Wednesday, March 1. The meetings have been suspended since the start of the pandemic.

SNAG meetings are open to all community members, business owners, and students who want to engage with SPD about the needs of the community. Attendees also have an opportunity to meet neighborhood officers and exchange updates about emerging trends and new initiatives in local law enforcement.

Meetings are held at SPD headquarters, 130 East Liberty Street, on the first Wednesday of every month from 10 to 11 a.m.

For more information or questions, contact Lt. Black at 704-638-5272 or Koula.Black@salisburync.gov, or visit //salisburync.gov/police.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a 47-year-old high school teacher was killed in a head-on crash in Missouri on...
High school teacher of 20-plus years dies in head-on collision: ‘Truly a sad day’
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
Hunter Chase Nance
Deputies: China Grove man kidnapped woman with intention of killing ‘for the thrill’
The Palisades lies within two of the closest evacuation zones for the Catawba Nuclear Station....
Homeowners vs Developers: The fight for HOA control in North Carolina
Several local law enforcement agencies are set to host events for National Night Out on...
Gastonia motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead

Latest News

A committee is set to decide whether proposed toll lanes on Interstate 77 south of uptown...
Crash cleared, all I-77 southbound lanes reopened near Iredell Co.
The motion received unanimous support from commissioners.
Cabarrus Board approves sale of beverages in unincorporated areas of county
Brandon Dale Bowers, 29, of Locust, was charged.
Woman caught siphoning diesel fuel, accomplice caught hiding in the woods, according to deputies
Shaniyah Logan
Help needed finding missing Gastonia teen