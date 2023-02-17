Rain’s moving out, more warmer temps on the way

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Heavy rain for the morning commute will give way to clearing skies this afternoon and gusty winds that could top 25 mph at times.

This Afternoon: Clearing skies, gusty winds, cooler

Holiday Weekend: Dry, cool start, warm finish

Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - for heavy downpours this morning & gusty winds after we clear out this afternoon. #CLT #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/dpGxUKabrr — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) February 17, 2023

Temperatures will fall into the 30s in the mountains this afternoon, with 50s forecast for the Foothills and Piedmont.

It’ll be clear, brisk and much colder tonight with lows in the 20s.

FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain will be an issue for the the morning, but clear out this afternoon, leaving the #CLT area high & dry going into the holiday weekend. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/IRjPjUWhZt — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) February 17, 2023

Sunshine will be plentiful Saturday with more seasonal afternoon readings in the 50s.

Sunday and Monday will stay dry and it will turn milder with highs in the lower 60s Sunday before ramping up to near 70 degrees on Monday.

We’ll probably make another run into the 70s by the middle part of next week and could hit 80 degrees by Thursday.

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

