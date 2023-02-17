Rain, winds to impact Friday morning commute

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Friday is a First Alert Weather Day, as rain will impact your morning commute.

The severe weather threat is minimal to none, but 30 to 40 mph winds are possible.

The second half of the day should be dry, but the temperatures will fall.

FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain will be an issue for the the morning, but clear out this afternoon, leaving the #CLT area high & dry going into the holiday weekend. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/IRjPjUWhZt — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) February 17, 2023

