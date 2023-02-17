Rain, winds to impact Friday morning commute
The second half of the day should be dry, but the temperatures will fall.
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Friday is a First Alert Weather Day, as rain will impact your morning commute.
The severe weather threat is minimal to none, but 30 to 40 mph winds are possible.
