Rain, winds to impact Friday morning commute

The second half of the day should be dry, but the temperatures will fall.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Friday is a First Alert Weather Day, as rain will impact your morning commute.

The severe weather threat is minimal to none, but 30 to 40 mph winds are possible.

The second half of the day should be dry, but the temperatures will fall.

