Police: 13-year-old found shot to death in front of church

Police in Indiana say a 13-year-old boy was found shot to death in front of a church.
Police in Indiana say a 13-year-old boy was found shot to death in front of a church.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GARY, Ind. (Gray News) - Police in Indiana are investigating a deadly shooting where a teenager has died.

The Gary Police Department reports that officers were called to check the welfare of a person who was lying face down in front of an area church on Wednesday afternoon.

Arriving officers said they found a 13-year-old boy unresponsive with gunshot wounds at the scene. He was declared deceased by the coroner.

The department did not immediately identify the boy killed but said its homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with further information was urged to contact detectives at 219-755-3855.

