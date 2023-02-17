Mostly clear and cool Friday night, pleasant weekend ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a soggy start to our Friday, we’re looking at some cooler, drier air heading our way for the weekend. Next week will include a warming trend along with a few chances for widely scattered showers.

Friday night: Becoming mostly clear, much colder.

Weekend outlook: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, pleasant.

Monday: Sun & clouds, warmer afternoon.

A cold front will sweep through the Carolinas later Friday evening bringing some colder, drier air into the area for the weekend.

Holiday weekend forecast (WBTV)

For the rest of Friday, expect gradual clearing with temperatures falling from the 60s. The overnight will be mostly clear and much colder with lows in the 20s. Saturday will be sunny and cooler with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds Sunday with highs in the lower 60s.

High pressure will build across the southeast for the second half of the weekend into next week allowing for a warming trend and minimal chances for rain.

Monday starts out chilly but with some sunshine, highs will warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s. On Tuesday and Wednesday, a weak disturbance will give us a chance for some widely scattered showers otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid-70s.

Next Thursday looks to be the warmest day of the week with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

