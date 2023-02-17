Mooresville man sentenced to prison after downloading, trading child sexual abuse materials

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Mooresville man will spend the next 20 years behind bars for possession of child sexual abuse material that involved a prepubescent minor.

Cody Allen Wright, 24, was found to have knowingly possessed and accessed images and videos of child sexual abuse. Investigators found he used a Dropbox account to upload and store the materials.

Investigators say they found more than 1,500 files, some with children younger than 12.

Wright was also found to have used apps like Kik and Discord to chat about and trade child porn, even telling at least one person how to access it.

He was also found to have sexually abused a minor he met online.

Following his prison release, Wright will be required to serve a lifetime under court supervision and to register as a sex offender.

