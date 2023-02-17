Missing 14-year-old girl from Gastonia found, police say
Anyone with information is asked to call 704-866-6702.
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 1:05 PM EST
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia police have found a missing 14-year-old girl that was last seen on Monday.
Shaniyah Logan was last seen leaving her home off Farewell Drive.
