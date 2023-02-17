PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Letter sent more than 100 years ago finally gets delivered

By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – It took more than a century, but a letter addressed to a south London flat finally reached its destination.

The current occupant, Finlay Glen, saw the year “16″ on the envelope and assumed it meant 2016 until he noticed the stamp featured King George the Fifth instead of Queen Elizabeth the Second.

The letter was written by the daughter of a sea merchant and was addressed to the wife of a local stamp magnate, with the salutation “My Dear Katie.”

She wrote about a family holiday in Bath and said she was suffering from “a very heavy cold.”

A local magazine is putting together an article about the discovery, but what happened to the letter is still a mystery.

