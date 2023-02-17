PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Law firm says it has filed first ever Camp Lejeune class-action lawsuit

Law firms says it plans to continue filing many more class-action lawsuits over the next few years.(Jaylen Holloway)
By Jaylen Holloway
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:23 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The past water contamination at Camp Lejeune has been a recurring topic for 40 years. Many lives have been lost, creating a permanent scar on Veterans and families.

“Our servicemen, when they serve our country and give up their time,” said Paul Doolittle, Class Action and Mass Tort Director, “They expect that their families are going to be taken care of.”

According to data, people have developed all sorts of health problems from drinking the toxic water.

Poulin, Willey, and Anastopoulo Law Firm said it wants to help victims after claiming to have filed the first Camp Lejeune class-action lawsuit at a press conference Thursday in Jacksonville.

“This was not something God intended,” Doolittle said. “This is something that came about as an act of just contaminated water so it’s a privilege and honor to be able to represent those individuals.”

The South Carolina law firm says it filed the lawsuit under the Camp Lejeune Justice Act signed by President Biden in August.

The act gives victims two years to first file an administrative claim with the Navy Judge Advocate General Corps. The JAG department can then act on the claim.

If they don’t after six months, the lawsuit can be taken to federal court. Doolittle encourages all victims to do something.

“We think they’re a lot more people that haven’t heard yet and we’re looking to get the word out,” Doolittle said. “Find somebody to help you because if you have an issue that’s plenty caused by the contaminated water, you definitely need to look into it.”

According to Doolittle, more than 100 administrative lawsuits have been filed so far in North Carolina’s Eastern District.

The law firm says it was also the first to file an administrative claim on behalf of Camp Lejeune victims last year.

