PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Labor: 100 minors illegally employed in dangerous jobs at meat-processing plants

This May 6, 2020 photo shows the Department of Labor's headquarters past a sign in Washington.
This May 6, 2020 photo shows the Department of Labor's headquarters past a sign in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Department of Labor said one of the nation’s largest food safety sanitation service providers employed at least 102 teens ages 13 to 17 for hazardous work on overnight shifts at meat-processing facilities.

The department said in a news release Friday that Packers Sanitation Services Inc. LTD, based in Kieler, Wisconsin, has paid $1.5 million in civil penalties. The teens worked at 13 plants in eight states.

“The Department of Labor has made it absolutely clear that violations of child labor laws will not be tolerated,” said Solicitor of Labor Seema Nanda. “No child should ever be subject to the conditions found in this investigation.”

The Wage and Hour Division said it found the underage employees were working with hazardous chemicals and cleaning meat-processing equipment including back saws, brisket saws and head splitters. At least three minors suffered injuries while working for the company.

The fine, paid Thursday, was the maximum civil money penalty allowed by federal law. Under the Fair Labor Standards Act, the department assessed $15,138 for each minor-aged employee who was employed in violation of the law.

The investigation started in August, with a complaint filed in court in November.

“Our investigation found Packers Sanitation Services’ systems flagged some young workers as minors, but the company ignored the flags,” said Wage and Hour Regional Administrator Michael Lazzeri in Chicago. “When the Wage and Hour Division arrived with warrants, the adults - who had recruited, hired and supervised these children - tried to derail our efforts to investigate their employment practices.”

Investigators said they found at least one teen working illegally at the following locations:

  • George’s Inc., Batesville, Ark.
  • Tyson Food Inc., Green Forest, Ark.
  • JBS Foods, Greeley, Colo.
  • Maple Leaf Farms Inc., Milford, Ind.
  • Cargill Inc., Dodge City, Kan.
  • Turkey Valley Farms, Marshall, Minn.
  • Buckhead Meat of Minnesota, St. Cloud, Minn.
  • JBS Foods, Worthington, Minn.
  • Gibbon Packing Co., Gibbon, Neb.
  • JBS Foods, Grand Island, Neb.
  • Greater Omaha Packing Co. Inc., Omaha, Neb.
  • Tyson Food Inc., Goodlettsville, Tenn.
  • Cargill Inc., Fiona, Texas

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a 47-year-old high school teacher was killed in a head-on crash in Missouri on...
High school teacher of 20-plus years dies in head-on collision: ‘Truly a sad day’
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
Hunter Chase Nance
Deputies: China Grove man kidnapped woman with intention of killing ‘for the thrill’
The Palisades lies within two of the closest evacuation zones for the Catawba Nuclear Station....
Homeowners vs Developers: The fight for HOA control in North Carolina
Several local law enforcement agencies are set to host events for National Night Out on...
Gastonia motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead

Latest News

FILE - Actress Stella Steven appears at a Sterns Department Store in New York on Jan. 8, 1968....
Stella Stevens, star of ‘The Nutty Professor,’ is dead at 84
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Clinic to open near Ohio derailment as health worries linger
The area of Arkabutla where multiple people were shot.
Authorities: 6 killed in shootings in Mississippi; suspect in custody
A small power outage at New York's JFK Airport has caused big problems for travelers. (WCBS)
Power outage cancels, diverts flights at Kennedy Airport
Cody Allen Wright
Mooresville man sentenced to prison after downloading, trading child sexual abuse materials