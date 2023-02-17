PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Inner loop of I-485 in Pineville reopens following crashes

These two crashes led to a gridlock on the I-485 inner loop from Johnston Road to Westinghouse Boulevard.
Two crashes on the inner loop of Interstate 485 in Pineville snarled traffic for several hours...
Two crashes on the inner loop of Interstate 485 in Pineville snarled traffic for several hours early Friday morning.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:52 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – The inner loop of Interstate 485 in Pineville has reopened following separate crashes that snarled traffic for several hours early Friday morning.

The first collision happened on the I-485 inner loop near Park Road in Pineville. According to Medic, two people were seriously hurt in this crash. There was no immediate information on what led up to it.

The other crash on the I-485 inner loop happened just past the first collision near Park Road. The second one was near South Boulevard.

These two crashes led to a gridlock on the I-485 inner loop from Johnston Road to Westinghouse Boulevard.

By 7:30 a.m., traffic was seen moving normally.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a 47-year-old high school teacher was killed in a head-on crash in Missouri on...
High school teacher of 20-plus years dies in head-on collision: ‘Truly a sad day’
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
Police said the crash happened around 6:15 a.m., while it was still completely dark out.
Woman on motorized wheelchair dies after being hit crossing Pineville street, police say
Several local law enforcement agencies are set to host events for National Night Out on...
Gastonia motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead
Carrie Underwood explained she had been looking for the right dog for her family for a while,...
Carrie Underwood adopts shelter puppy while on tour

Latest News

Officials with Charlotte Douglas International Airport are getting ready for what is expected...
CLT Airport preparing for spring break travel
Crash snarls traffic on inner loop of I-485 in Pineville
There was a heavy backup at the I-485 inner loop at Park Road in Pineville early Friday morning.
Crash blocks inner loop of I-485 at Park Road in Pineville
West Arrowood Road is currently closed near South Tryon Street following a crash.
West Arrowood Road closed in both directions after crash, significant delays expected