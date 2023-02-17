Inner loop of I-485 in Pineville reopens following crashes

PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – The inner loop of Interstate 485 in Pineville has reopened following separate crashes that snarled traffic for several hours early Friday morning.

The first collision happened on the I-485 inner loop near Park Road in Pineville. According to Medic, two people were seriously hurt in this crash. There was no immediate information on what led up to it.

The other crash on the I-485 inner loop happened just past the first collision near Park Road. The second one was near South Boulevard.

These two crashes led to a gridlock on the I-485 inner loop from Johnston Road to Westinghouse Boulevard.

By 7:30 a.m., traffic was seen moving normally.

