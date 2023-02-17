PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Homicide investigation underway in uptown Charlotte

This is the 15th homicide in Charlotte so far in 2023.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called out around 10:25 a.m. to North Poplar Street.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A homicide investigation is underway Friday morning in uptown Charlotte.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called out around 10:25 a.m. to North Poplar Street.

This is at the intersection of West 7th Street and near Discovery Place.

Police say they found a deceased male in the driver’s seat of a truck.

This is the 15th homicide in Charlotte so far in 2023. That’s compared to nine at the same time in 2022.

Officers are encouraging residents to check their doorbell cameras to see if they caught anything.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or by visiting charlottecrimestoppers.com.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates on this breaking news as they come in.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a 47-year-old high school teacher was killed in a head-on crash in Missouri on...
High school teacher of 20-plus years dies in head-on collision: ‘Truly a sad day’
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
Hunter Chase Nance
Deputies: China Grove man kidnapped woman with intention of killing ‘for the thrill’
The Palisades lies within two of the closest evacuation zones for the Catawba Nuclear Station....
Homeowners vs Developers: The fight for HOA control in North Carolina
Several local law enforcement agencies are set to host events for National Night Out on...
Gastonia motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead

Latest News

Homicide investigation underway in uptown Charlotte
Homicide investigation underway in uptown Charlotte
Deputies: China Grove man kidnapped woman with intention of killing ‘for the thrill’
Rain's moving out, more warmer temps on the way
Kymani Bishop was arrested in connection with the shooting death of Sherlyn Drew.
Arrest made in 2021 north Charlotte homicide