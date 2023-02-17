Homicide investigation underway in uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A homicide investigation is underway Friday morning in uptown Charlotte.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called out around 10:25 a.m. to North Poplar Street.

This is at the intersection of West 7th Street and near Discovery Place.

Police say they found a deceased male in the driver’s seat of a truck.

This is the 15th homicide in Charlotte so far in 2023. That’s compared to nine at the same time in 2022.

Officers are encouraging residents to check their doorbell cameras to see if they caught anything.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or by visiting charlottecrimestoppers.com.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates on this breaking news as they come in.

Reported homicide in Uptown. I’m live at noon with more. pic.twitter.com/Dknhd09cnq — Cam Man Ron Lee (@WBTVCamMan) February 17, 2023

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.