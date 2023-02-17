PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Feb. 17, 2023
Help needed finding missing Gastonia teen

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-866-6702.
Shaniyah Logan
Shaniyah Logan(Provided photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia police are searching for a 14-year-old girl last seen Monday.

Shaniyah Logan was last seen leaving her home off Farewell Drive.

She is described as a 5′2″ Black female weighing around 80 pounds. She has braces on her teeth.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-866-6702 and can remain anonymous.

