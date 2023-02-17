Help needed finding missing Gastonia teen

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia police are searching for a 14-year-old girl last seen Monday.

Shaniyah Logan was last seen leaving her home off Farewell Drive.

She is described as a 5′2″ Black female weighing around 80 pounds. She has braces on her teeth.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-866-6702 and can remain anonymous.

