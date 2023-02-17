PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Heavy rain Friday morning, gusty winds in the afternoon

The second half of the day should be dry, but the temperatures will fall.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:07 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Heavy rain for the morning commute will give way to clearing skies this afternoon and gusty winds that could top 25 mph at times.

  • This Morning: Heavy rain, breezy and mild
  • This Afternoon: Clearing skies, gusty winds, cooler
  • Holiday Weekend: Dry, cool start, warm finish

Temperatures will fall into the 30s in the mountains this afternoon, with 50s forecast for the Foothills and Piedmont.

It’ll be clear, brisk and much colder tonight with lows in the 20s.

Sunshine will be plentiful Saturday with more seasonal afternoon readings in the 50s.

Sunday and Monday will stay dry and it will turn milder with highs in the lower 60s Sunday before ramping up to near 70 degrees on Monday.

We’ll probably make another run into the 70s by the middle part of next week and could hit 80 degrees by Thursday.

Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

