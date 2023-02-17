Demolition begins at failed Rock Hill Panthers facility; leaders hope future plans will bring jobs

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - We’re just weeks away from the one-year mark from when Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper pulled out of plans to bring a multimillion-dollar practice facility to Rock Hill.

Tepper’s real estate company filed bankruptcy following the squashing of the plans, before the City of Rock Hill took over the site this past December.

Plans for the future of the site means the partially-constructed practice facility will have to be torn down, a process that got underway on Friday.

One day into the demolition process, many are wondering what’s next for the site.

Local leaders said they hope a new owner will bring thousands of good-paying jobs to the area.

“The best scenario would be to land a company that can bring in and probably bring us 1,500 to 2,000 jobs on that property,” City Councilman William Roddey said.

Originally, York County estimated demolition would cost up to $10 million, but the city worked out a plan to tear down the complex for a single dollar.

The contractor responsible for tearing down the incomplete facility will be allowed to make a profit from the steel and personal property sold from the site.

“It’ll start to come down, not all of the personal property is out, so the contractor is planning to start on one edge of the structure, he’s got a big crane, he’s just going to pull it down,” Gettys said. “As to the site itself, we’re really moving around quickly, as to what might happen with the site, it’s going to go a little bit more slowly, we’re going to take our time and do something that we’re all comfortable with.”

Whatever becomes of the 245-acre site, Roddey hopes its future brings new jobs to the area. The councilman is against more warehouses in the area and wants to keep people in York County instead of traveling north to Charlotte for work.

He believes commercial options for the space could be used for manufacturing, retail and distribution centers, as well as other businesses.

“We have an opportunity that nobody else has right now in the Charlotte metro region and in the state of South Carolina, and we fully expect that we’re going to get the highest and best use and have something that everybody is proud of,” Gettys said.

According to the City of Rock Hill, it will take approximately six months for the demolition process to be completed.

In that meantime, Roddey is hoping a buyer or developer will purchase the property with plans to bring jobs to the area.

