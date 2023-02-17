PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Crash cleared, all I-77 southbound lanes reopened near Iredell Co.

A committee is set to decide whether proposed toll lanes on Interstate 77 south of uptown...
A committee is set to decide whether proposed toll lanes on Interstate 77 south of uptown Charlotte to the South Carolina state line will move forward.(Source: WBTV file photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A vehicle crash near the Iredell/Mecklenburg County line had all lanes of Interstate 77 southbound closed for less than an hour.

The crash happened shortly before 1:00 p.m. around mile marker 32 headed south.

The road reopened around 1:39 p.m.

Get traffic alerts on your phone! Download the free WBTV News app.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a 47-year-old high school teacher was killed in a head-on crash in Missouri on...
High school teacher of 20-plus years dies in head-on collision: ‘Truly a sad day’
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
Hunter Chase Nance
Deputies: China Grove man kidnapped woman with intention of killing ‘for the thrill’
The Palisades lies within two of the closest evacuation zones for the Catawba Nuclear Station....
Homeowners vs Developers: The fight for HOA control in North Carolina
Several local law enforcement agencies are set to host events for National Night Out on...
Gastonia motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead

Latest News

SNAG meetings had been suspended since the start of the pandemic.
Salisbury Police neighborhood group meetings resume
The motion received unanimous support from commissioners.
Cabarrus Board approves sale of beverages in unincorporated areas of county
Brandon Dale Bowers, 29, of Locust, was charged.
Woman caught siphoning diesel fuel, accomplice caught hiding in the woods, according to deputies
Shaniyah Logan
Help needed finding missing Gastonia teen