Crash cleared, all I-77 southbound lanes reopened near Iredell Co.
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A vehicle crash near the Iredell/Mecklenburg County line had all lanes of Interstate 77 southbound closed for less than an hour.
The crash happened shortly before 1:00 p.m. around mile marker 32 headed south.
The road reopened around 1:39 p.m.
