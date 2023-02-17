Crash cleared, all I-77 southbound lanes reopened near Iredell Co.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A vehicle crash near the Iredell/Mecklenburg County line had all lanes of Interstate 77 southbound closed for less than an hour.

The crash happened shortly before 1:00 p.m. around mile marker 32 headed south.

The road reopened around 1:39 p.m.

Get traffic alerts on your phone! Download the free WBTV News app.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.