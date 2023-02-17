Crash blocks inner loop of I-485 at Park Road in Pineville
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:52 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – A crash has blocked a portion of the inner loop of Interstate 485 in Pineville early Friday morning.
That collision happened on the I-485 inner loop near Park Road in Pineville. There is a heavy police presence as of 4:30 a.m. and the backup on the inner loop is substantial.
According to Medic, two people were seriously hurt in this crash. There was no immediate information on what led up to the crash.
An alternate route is to exit the interstate at Johnston Road, take it to Pineville Matthews Road and use it to get back to the inner loop of I-485.
