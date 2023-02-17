CLT Airport preparing for spring break travel

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The spring break travel season begins Friday and continues through April 21.

Officials with the Transportation Security Administration expect numbers to be what they were before the pandemic. They are hoping to keep security wait times at 30 minutes or less, and 10 minutes or less in TSA precheck lanes. They’ve also hired new agents to help.

For those catching a flight to their spring break destination, here are some tips to help get through security:

Pack smart. That means no guns or other weapons through security. Check the TSA’s “ What can I bring ” page

311 liquids rule. Those are things like shaving cream, toothpaste or sunscreen. They need to be 3.4 ounces or less in a quart-sized bag

Get to the airport early. Be inside at least two hours ahead of time. That means accounting for traffic and parking ahead of time

At Charlotte Douglas International Airport, there are some new things that will make parking a little less of an ordeal.

Most travelers use a credit card to pay for parking. For those who want to use cash, there are machines at the airport that will accept cash and then distribute a card to use when leaving the parking lot. This will cost an extra $6 fee.

The changes are in advance of spring break travel.

CLT Airport also has an interactive parking map where travelers can see which lots have spaces and which ones are sold out. Those open spots can be booked through the airport’s app.

Starting March 1, travelers can book a space with the new Express Deck Self-Parking. The most people will pay there is $16.

The new Express Deck Self-Park (formerly known as Express Deck 2) will be available to book online only starting March 1 for arrivals beginning March 23. Customers can book online by visiting https://t.co/EIAJINJqsO or on the CLT Airport app.



Read More: https://t.co/D8bsGT6Xnf pic.twitter.com/LxLObQvtYw — CLT Airport (@CLTAirport) February 16, 2023

Just like the long-term lots, there’s a shuttle to take passengers to the terminal.

There are more than 21,000 parking spots at CLT Airport, but during these busy travel periods, they can go quickly.

Airport officials said the best advice is to download the app and plan ahead.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.