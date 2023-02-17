Arrest made in 2021 north Charlotte homicide
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An arrest has been made in homicide from 2021 in north Charlotte.
Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kymani David Bishop Thursday for the death of Sherlyn Drew.
Drew was found with a gunshot wound in May 2021. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Bishop was charged Feb. 16, 2023 with murder and discharge of a firearm into occupied property.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
