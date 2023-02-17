PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Arrest made in 2021 north Charlotte homicide

Drew was pronounced dead at the scene almost two years ago.
Kymani Bishop was arrested in connection with the shooting death of Sherlyn Drew.
Kymani Bishop was arrested in connection with the shooting death of Sherlyn Drew.(Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An arrest has been made in homicide from 2021 in north Charlotte.

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kymani David Bishop Thursday for the death of Sherlyn Drew.

Drew was found with a gunshot wound in May 2021. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

[Previous coverage: 21-year-old woman shot and killed in north Charlotte]

Bishop was charged Feb. 16, 2023 with murder and discharge of a firearm into occupied property.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

