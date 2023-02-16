Woman on motorized wheelchair struck while crossing street in Pineville, police say

PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – A woman on a motorized wheelchair was hit by a truck while crossing a street in Pineville early Thursday morning, authorities said.

According to Pineville Police, the motorized wheelchair did not have lights and the driver of the pickup truck did not see the woman, striking her on North Polk Street while on his way to work.

The collision happened around 6:15 a.m. when it was still completely dark out, police said.

According to authorities, the driver of the truck called 911 following the crash.

Officers said the woman was breathing when they arrived.

Further details on the woman’s condition weren’t immediately available.

