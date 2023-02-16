Woman on motorized wheelchair dies after being hit crossing Pineville street, police say

PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – A woman on a motorized wheelchair has died from injuries she sustained after being hit by a vehicle while crossing a street in Pineville early Thursday morning, authorities said.

According to Pineville Police, the motorized wheelchair did not have lights and the driver of a pickup truck did not see the woman, striking her on North Polk Street while on his way to work.

The collision happened around 6:15 a.m. when it was still completely dark out, police said.

According to authorities, the driver of the truck called 911 following the crash.

The woman’s name has not been released at this time. Pineville Police said no criminal charges are expected at this time for the driver of the vehicle.

