West Arrowood Road closed in both directions after crash, significant delays expected

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A portion of West Arrowood Road in southwest Charlotte is currently closed in both directions following a crash, officials said.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the crash happened on Thursday afternoon in the 2600 block of West Arrowood Road, near the intersection of South Tryon Street.

Significant traffic delays are expected in the area.

Medic said one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and two others were treated for minor injuries.

Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and to use extreme caution around emergency vehicles.

